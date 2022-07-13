Search

13 Jul 2022

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 1:30 PM

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium.

Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019.

Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more about the remains.

Professor Tony Pollard, one of the project’s archaeological directors and director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at the University of Glasgow, has been closely involved in the dig.

He said: “I’ve been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and have never seen anything like it.

“We won’t get any closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this.”

The work has focused on two sites at Mont-Saint-Jean farm and Plancenoit to investigate some of the bloodiest fighting of the battle.

The remains of three amputated limbs were excavated at Mont-Saint-Jean Farm, which was the site of the Duke of Wellington’s main field hospital during the battle.

Archaeologists and military veterans have joined Professor Pollard from the Waterloo Uncovered project, which uses archaeology as a tool to help veterans find peace from various conflicts.

Rod Eldridge, a wellbeing support lead at the charity and a retired lieutenant colonel who served as a mental health nurse consultant in the army, says “Already I can see that [the veterans] are actively engaging with what’s on offer, and I have already seen changes in people that are amazing.

“Where they might have been quite sullen and withdrawn, they are now already mixing with others – with smiles on their faces, and interjections of humour. I can see the colour again; the recipe and the magic of Waterloo Uncovered is already unfolding.”

The team will continue its excavations until July 15, and is sure to make some ground-breaking discoveries about the events that took place at these important battlefield sites.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media