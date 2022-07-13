Search

13 Jul 2022

Scientists head to Arctic to check citizens’ count of walruses from space

Scientists head to Arctic to check citizens’ count of walruses from space

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 5:10 PM

Scientists are heading to the Arctic to check the results of a citizen science survey counting walruses from space.

Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey, WWF-UK and the Norwegian Polar Institute will study walrus populations on Svalbard, Norway, to validate data gathered from counts of the marine mammal in satellite images.

It is part of the Walrus From Space research project which launched in October 2021 and asked members of the public to take part in a walrus census, detecting them in thousands of images gathered by satellites.

The team hopes to discover more about the impact of climate change on the animals, whose Artic home is warming about three times faster than the global average, with around 13% of summer sea ice disappearing per decade.

Satellites have captured high-resolution images of walruses congregating on more than 25,000 square kilometres of Arctic coastline – an area larger than Wales.

More than 11,000 members of the public have reviewed more than half a million images, detecting and counting walruses to give scientists crucial data on their populations.

Now the team will travel by boat to walrus haul-outs, areas where they come to rest on land, to count them visually and by using drones.

Their findings will be compared to the numbers counted from the satellite images.

Hannah Cubaynes, from the British Antarctic Survey, said: “Assessing walrus populations across their whole distribution range by boats or plane is very difficult as they live in extremely remote areas.

“Satellite images can solve this problem as they can survey huge tracts of coastline to assess where walrus are and help us count the ones that we find.

“If the data we collect from fieldwork matches the data collected from satellite, then we’ll know this is a very effective way forward to benefit walrus conservation efforts.”

Rod Downie, chief polar adviser at WWF, said: “Walrus are an iconic species of great cultural significance to the people of the Arctic, but despite being big powerful animals, they are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change which is melting their icy home.

“It’s easy to feel powerless in the face of the climate and nature emergency. This project enables individuals to take action to understand a species threatened by the climate crisis, and to help to safeguard their future. ”

Walruses use sea ice for resting and giving birth, but as the sea ice shrinks more are forced to haul-out on land, where beaches can become overcrowded with the risk of stampedes and trampling.

Resting on land may also force them to swim further in search of food, while they can also be disturbed by increased shipping and development as the melting Arctic opens up, experts said.

Researchers warn that the animals are facing the full reality of the climate crisis while current population trends are not well understood – something the project hopes to address.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media