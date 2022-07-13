Search

13 Jul 2022

Chris Stuart, creator of BBC’s Only Connect, dies aged 73

Chris Stuart, best known for being the creator of “one of the BBC’s most popular quiz shows”, has died aged 73, the BBC has confirmed.

The broadcasting veteran was one of the first presenters on BBC Radio Wales and also worked on BBC Radio Two and Radio Four.

Born in Durham, Stuart set up the production company behind the much-loved BBC Two quiz show Only Connect, which is now hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell and in its 17th series.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Chris Stuart, the creator and executive producer of one of the BBC’s most popular quiz shows Only Connect, and previously a presenter on both BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

“He was an extremely talented and clever man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“So many people have benefited and learnt their craft from him, he leaves an incredible legacy behind.”

Stuart presented the morning programme on BBC Radio Wales for almost a decade before it was replaced by a revival of Good Morning Wales.

The broadcaster leaves behind his wife Megan, a former editor of BBC Radio Wales and a producer on Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour, their three children and another child from a previous marriage.

Stuart and his wife founded the independent production company Presentable in 1993 which broadcasts major events from Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and the Sydney Opera House.

