14 Jul 2022

Police ‘launch investigation into Sir Mo Farah trafficking revelation’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 6:55 AM

Police have opened an investigation into Sir Mo Farah’s revelation that he was trafficked to the UK illegally under the name of another child, it has been reported.

The four-time Olympic champion, 39, revealed in the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah how he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

In a statement carried by the BBC, the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time.

“Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information.”

In the documentary, broadcast on Wednesday night, Sir Mo said he was helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

Ahead of the broadcast, Sir Mo said he created the documentary for his family.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m so proud have represented Great Britain and to achieved what I have as a GB athlete.

“But, my proudest achievement will always be being a husband and father to my amazing family.

“I did this documentary for them, so they could understand more about the experiences that led us to becoming the family we are today.

“Not every child will have the easiest start in life, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go on to achieve their dreams.

“I hope you’ll all watch later and I can’t wait to hear what you think.”

The Home Office earlier confirmed it would not take action against Sir Mo after he revealed the information.

