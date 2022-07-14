Search

14 Jul 2022

Teachers say it is ‘potentially dangerous’ to hold sports days during heatwave

Teachers say it is ‘potentially dangerous’ to hold sports days during heatwave

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

Teachers’ leaders said schools may cancel sports days to protect pupils and staff while a heatwave warning is in place next week.

The Met Office has issued an ‘amber’ warning of extreme heat for Sunday 17 and Monday 18 July, with temperatures in the UK possibly climbing to over 35 degrees Celsius in the southeast.

“Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life,” the forecaster said.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said the weather will make it “potentially dangerous” for youngsters to take part in physical activity in the sun.

Dr Bousted said: “Schools will prioritise safety and wellbeing.

“It is potentially dangerous to take part in vigorous physical activity in extreme heat, with the risk of heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.”

She said headteachers will be “checking the local weather forecast and using their professional judgment to cancel or reschedule any activities involving strenuous exercise so as to protect children and staff”.

James Bowen, policy director for school leaders’ union NAHT, said school leaders will be “thinking carefully” about how to keep pupils and staff as “safe and as comfortable as possible” as temperatures rise.

He added: “Whilst there is no legal ‘upper limit’ for temperature in schools, they will certainly be doing all they can to mitigate the effects of such high temperatures.”

Schools will make adjustments, such as limiting breaktimes in the sun, ensuring pupils can access additional water, adjusting uniform expectations where appropriate and ventilating classrooms as well as they can, he said.

“Given that there is no specific upper limit on school temperatures, widespread closures would seem unlikely at this stage,” he said.

“No school will want to have to close after their experiences during the pandemic, so this would very much be a last resort. Such a decision would only be taken where absolutely necessary for the safety of all concerned and following a rigorous and thorough risk assessment.

“If, as it appears, warmer summers are going to become the norm, then Government really does need to give urgent thought to improving the state of school buildings.

“As we have learnt during the pandemic, too many are simply not fit for purpose with even basic ventilation being a challenge in some cases.

“Poorly ventilated classrooms are not only inconducive to work but, as we have seen, also the perfect environment for transmission of viruses.

“Whether it is air quality or extreme temperatures, it shouldn’t be too much to ask for school buildings that are conducive to learning all year round.”

Given how close it is to the end of term, most schools will have already had their sports days but in some cases, schools could shorten the length of the sports day or reduce the number of events taking place, Mr Bowen said.

“Sadly, in a small number of cases, schools may have no choice but to postpone. Obviously no-one wants to see this, but the safety of pupils and their families must come first and school leaders will pay close attention to official advice.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media