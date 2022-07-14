Search

14 Jul 2022

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

14 Jul 2022 4:45 PM

The Met Office amber heat warning in place for next week warns of effects on  people’s heath, with the potential for serious illness and a danger to life.

So as the UK braces for soaring temperatures, people are being advised to stay safe with simple measures:

  • Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly older people, those with underlying conditions and people who lie alone
  • Those who do live alone are being encouraged to ask a friend or relative to phone to check they are not have having difficulties during extreme heat
  • Stay cool indoors, by closing curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, and remember it might be cooler outdoors.
  • Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and avoid too much alcohol.
  • Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially babies, young children or animals.
  • Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the sun's UV rays are strongest.
  • If you have to go out in the heat, try to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.
  • Avoid physical activity in the hottest parts of the day.
  • Carry water when travelling.
  • Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings.
  • While going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, people are warned to head for lifeguarded swimming sites, to remember that water is often much colder than it looks, not to go too far from shore or swim against currents, and to always take a friend when swimming.

