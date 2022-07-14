Search

15 Jul 2022

Amazon announces 4,000 new UK jobs

Amazon announces 4,000 new UK jobs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

Amazon is creating more than 4,000 new permanent jobs across the UK this year, the online giant has announced.

The company said the recruitment drive would bring its permanent workforce to 75,000, having created 40,000 new jobs in the past three years.

Amazon said it had invested £1 billion across the UK and was set to be one of the 10 largest private sector employers in the country.

The new roles are spread across the UK and include new fulfilment centres set to open in Wakefield and Knowsley.

The jobs announced on Friday include roles in corporate and technology functions in software development, product management and engineering, as well as in operations teams.

“We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh,” John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said.

“People join us not just for the wide variety of roles, great pay and benefits, but for the career development opportunities we provide.

“Applicants recognise we are an employer that offers great development potential, and we are proud to have so many employees growing and taking the opportunity to learn new skills that will create paths to new jobs at Amazon and beyond.”

