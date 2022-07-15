Search

15 Jul 2022

What the papers say – July 15

15 Jul 2022 8:25 AM

Would-be Conservative leaders jostle on the front pages along with stories of soaring temperatures and a culinary werewolf.

“Penny’s in heaven” declares Metro, but the i says rivals have turned on “favourite” Tory PM-hopeful Penny Mordaunt ahead of Friday’s TV debate.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail say senior Conservatives have questioned whether Ms Mordaunt has what it takes, with the latter paper citing concerns from her old boss Lord Frost.

The former Brexit minister is also on the front of The Daily Telegraph, where he tells Kemi Badenoch to step aside for Liz Truss so there can be “unity among free marketeers”.

Ms Truss is accused in The Independent of “black-ops” for allegedly briefing against Ms Mordaunt, while The Times reports the Foreign Secretary has received a boost with the backing of Suella Braverman following the Attorney General’s withdrawal from the leadership race.

Shifting away from politics, surging temperatures have prompted NHS doctors in the Daily Mirror to share they fear the worst over heat-related illnesses and deaths in coming days.

The Environment Agency tells The Guardian water company bosses should be imprisoned for serious pollution.

The Sun says Rebekah Vardy was preparing to evacuate her Portugal holiday home after being caught up in a forest fire, while celebrity chef John Carasig confides in the Daily Star that he is a werewolf.

And bigger than expected declines for Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have set a “grim” tone for Wall Street, according to the Financial Times.

