15 Jul 2022

Sir Keir Starmer visits Berlin Wall on trip to Germany

15 Jul 2022 10:55 AM

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a section of the Berlin wall while on a trip to the German capital to meet politicians and business leaders.

Sir Keir was on Friday pictured by the landmark, erected in 1961 by the communist authorities to separate East and West Berlin.

Most of the wall was demolished from 1990 after the two sides of the city were reunited the year before.

Casually dressed, Sir Keir walked along the East Side Gallery, a section of the wall covered in artwork.

It includes a piece painted by Dmitri Vrubel called My God, Help Me To Survive This Deadly Love, which depicts then-leader of the Soviet Union Leonid Brezhnev and former East Germany leader Erich Honecker in a socialist fraternal kiss.

Sir Keir’s visit came ahead of a meeting between the Labour Leader and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The pair are expected to discuss Brexit and mutual economic prosperity between the UK and Germany.

On Thursday, the first day of his two-day trip to the German capital, Sir Keir met Wolfgang Schmidt, Germany’s federal minister for special affairs, head of the chancellery and commissioner for the Federal Intelligence Service.

He has been joined by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy on the visit.

The pair also visited the Memorial To The Murdered Jews Of Europe, where they took a guided tour around the holocaust memorial.

