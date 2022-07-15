Search

15 Jul 2022

High temperatures a ‘wake-up call for climate change’

High temperatures a ‘wake-up call for climate change’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 2:35 PM

The record temperatures predicted next week are a “wake-up call” for climate change, an expert has said.

On Friday, the Met Office issued its first red warning for extreme heat, predicting a 50% chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK early next week.

Professor Hannah Cloke, climate expert and natural hazards lecturer at the University of Reading, said: “I think these types of temperatures will be seen more often which is very worrying because many people will die.

“This is a wake-up call for climate change.

“We are going to see these worsening hot summers but we can stop it getting really, really bad if we do something now.

“This cannot be reversed. We are locked into climate change and we need to work out what we are going to do about it.”

Prof Cloke said heatwaves were becoming more frequent, more intense and were lasting longer.

She said adaptations would need to be made to cope with rising temperatures.

“The UK Government does need to take it more seriously than they are doing,” she said.

“New houses should be set up to deal with this kind of heat when they are built.”

Prof Cloke warned health services could be overwhelmed during the heatwave and there would be risks such as heatstroke and dehydration for everyone, but particularly for the vulnerable and elderly.

The Met Office said the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK was increasing and would continue to do so during the course of the century.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office Dr Nikos Christidis said: “The chances of seeing 40C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence.

“The likelihood of exceeding 40C anywhere in the UK in a given year has also been rapidly increasing, and, even with current pledges on emissions reductions, such extremes could be taking place every 15 years in the climate of 2100.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media