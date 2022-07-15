Search

15 Jul 2022

Night-time staff should get free taxis home, says council

Night-time staff should get free taxis home, says council

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 5:27 PM

Workers in the night-time economy should be offered free travel home after late shifts, a city council has said.

A union has called on more local authorities around the country to join Newcastle in ensuring staff get home safely with free taxis after they finish work.

Councillors recently agreed with a motion that new bars should give staff the free service, as part of their licensing conditions.

Lesley Storey, Newcastle City Council’s vibrant city cabinet member, said: “Far too often late-night workers are becoming victims of harassment, unwanted attention and abusive behaviour while travelling home.

“The cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated the problem as many staff working in the service industry simply cannot afford to pay for safe transport home.

“Nobody should ever have to suffer this type of abuse and be left feeling frightened and vulnerable. Women in particular often feel very afraid when walking home alone.

“I am proud we are leading the way in putting measures in place so employers provide free transport home for workers who finish their shifts after 11pm.

“This will give huge reassurances to those who cannot afford taxi fares and often worry about how they will get home safely.”

Bryan Simpson, who represents hospitality workers for the Unite union, said: “Unite is delighted that we’ve made this breakthrough with Newcastle City Council.

“This is part of our mission to protect the city’s hospitality workers when both at work and on their way home from work.

“It is just not right that already low-paid workers have to often spend more than they earn an hour just to get home safely, which is why we’re asking councils and employers across the UK to join with Unite to protect hospitality workers from harm.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media