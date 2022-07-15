Search

15 Jul 2022

Will you join Sunak's campiaign? Spelling gaffe teased on social media

Will you join Sunak’s campiaign? Spelling gaffe teased on social media

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 5:32 PM

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has drawn mockery from social media users after an unfortunate spelling mistake at an online hustings event encouraged voters to “join the campiaign”.

The mis-spelling of the word “campaign” appeared over the former chancellor’s shoulder during a live stream on Friday afternoon, beneath which messages stated the candidate will “restore trust, rebuild the economy” and “reunite the country”.

Next to a QR code, the promotional material read: “Scan me to join the campiaign.”

Mr Sunak is the frontrunner in the Conservatives’ leadership race, with 101 votes in the second ballot, but the mistake drew ire from some on Twitter.

“I thought it had to be a joke. I thought it had to be photoshopped,” tweeted British author Tony Lee.

“My favourite part is, while this is behind him, he claims he is a ‘perfectionist’. Um…”

Others suggest Mr Sunak should have “employed a proof reader”, while another user offered him “bottom marks for spelling”.

Twitter user @andrew_lilico quipped: “Irony: Sunak saying his big weakness is too much attention to detail whilst sitting in front of a QR code about his “CAMPIAIGN”.

Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, started his campaign to be the next Conservative leader on July 8 and was speaking during a live question and answer session held by ConservativeHome – at which all the remaining candidates were quizzed by Paul Goodman, the former MP and editor of the right-wing blog.

The other contenders include Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – with the leader set to be announced on September 5.

News

