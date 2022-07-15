Search

15 Jul 2022

Key quotes from the Conservative leadership campaign TV debate

Key quotes from the Conservative leadership campaign TV debate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 11:01 PM

“We are all responsible for our own campaigns and I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me.” – Penny Mordaunt, asked about attacks on her.

“I’m running an entirely positive campaign which is about the great challenges we face and what we need to do to deliver for the people of Britain because we are facing a cost-of-living crisis, families are struggling.” – Liz Truss, asked if she “had the dogs out” to attack Penny Mordaunt.

“I’m a woman, I’m a biological woman, if I had a mastectomy I would still be a woman – I’m a biological woman in every cell in my body.” – Penny Mordaunt.

“No.” – Tom Tugendhat, answering the question of whether Boris Johnson is an honest man.

“You’ve also given me two children.” – Tom Tugendhat responds to a question on the NHS from a woman in the audience, before hastily adding: “Not you personally, of course.”

“It’s easy to stand up to your enemies – it’s sometimes harder to stand up to your friends.” – Tom Tugendhat, which many on social media thought was an Albus Dumbledore quote from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

“Why should the public trust us? We haven’t exactly covered ourselves in glory and it has, on occasion, looked like we were doing this for ourselves.” – Kemi Badenoch.

“Energy is a subject that worries me a lot, I grew up in Nigeria where there were blackouts every single day, there still are. I know what it’s like not to be able to turn on the light, so it terrifies me seeing how high bills are going.” – Kemi Badenoch.

“Our country can still be so much better. Better for those working hard to make ends meet like I did on minimum wage, flipping burgers at McDonald’s all those years ago.” – Kemi Badenoch.

“I don’t think the responsible thing to do right now is launch into some unfunded spree of borrowing and more debt, that will just make inflation worse, it will make the problem longer.” – Rishi Sunak.

“I have two young girls and they’re not massively bothered about my job (but) the one thing they ask me about is the environment.” – Rishi Sunak.

“Borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it’s a fairytale.” – Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss.

“I think it is wrong to put taxes up.” – Liz Truss responds.

“I support the extra money, I just don’t support the way we funded it. I support spreading the Covid debt over a longer period of time.” – Liz Truss on Rishi Sunak’s national insurance increase.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media