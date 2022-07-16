Search

16 Jul 2022

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

Woman dies and man suffers 'potentially life-altering injury' after dog attack

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 5:58 PM

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.

Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.

The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.

The man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.”

