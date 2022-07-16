In pictures: Britain sizzles as record heatwave approaches

Britons have made the most of the hot weather as forecasters warned of potentially unprecedented temperatures to follow next week.
The Met Office has forecast dry weather in Wales, the Midlands, the South East and south-west England as temperatures could jump to 31C in most places on Sunday, when an amber extreme heat warning comes into force.
Saturday kick-started the beginning of the heatwave, with Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens, in west London, recording the highest temperature of 29.1C.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.