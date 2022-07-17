Search

18 Jul 2022

EasyJet launches new customer service initiatives to help passengers this summer

EasyJet has launched new initiatives to help passengers travelling this summer, including extra customer service staff and the introduction of a hotline for families with young children.

Customer service hours have been extended for the summer season and will now be open between 6am and 11pm, while a new hotline for families travelling with children under 12 has been introduced.

EasyJet, which is expecting to transport 6.2 million passengers this summer, says it has recruited 350 new customer service staff and is opening a new call centre in Milan.

The airline will also be stationing head office staff in UK airports to provide additional support to passengers, and has introduced new interactive signage in airports.

It will also allow customers travelling on early morning flights to drop hold baggage off the evening before they travel.

