18 Jul 2022

Train speed restrictions in place as Scotland braced for heatwave

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 10:55 AM

Speed restrictions are being put in place on key rail routes in Scotland following the amber weather warning of extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday.

Network Rail confirmed train speeds would be restricted between 1pm and 8pm on Monday, which will have an impact on most routes, with a 20mph speed restriction on the stretch of rail between Hyndland and Finnieston in Glasgow, which is thought to be the busiest route in Scotland.

It comes after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Monday and Tuesday in eastern, southern and central parts of Scotland, where some temperatures are expected to exceed 30C.

Network Rail tweeted: “We will be implementing further speed restrictions between 13:00-20:00 today. These restrictions will impact most train routes during the warmest part of the day, helping to minimise potential damage caused by todays forecasted temperatures.”

Restrictions will be in place between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley; Dumfries and Carlisle as well as Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen; Inverness; Oban and Fort William and Edinburgh Waverley and North Berwick, with delays of around 10 minutes expected, according to the ScotRail website.

The train operator urged passengers to “plan ahead”, tweeting: “Please please please, plan ahead if you’re out, it’s going to be extremely hot later today. Take water with you, wear sensible clothing – hats/sunglasses, if you’ve got elderly neighbors/relatives, check up on them.”

While hot weather is expected for much of Monday and Tuesday, meteorologist Jim Dale told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that no repeats are expected over the next few weeks.

He said: “This event is quite unusual. Last time the records were broken it was in a single day and it was just a spike here and there.

“Because we live, particularly in Scotland, in a temperate zone, what we’re not talking about is continuous, extreme heat that’s going to go on and on and on.

“These are always going to be spikes. I can’t see anything at the moment on the charts that suggest, certainly for Scotland, and even down into the London area, that suggest any repeats of this in the next couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon told people to “follow sensible advice” as temperatures soar.

The First Minister tweeted: “The next couple of days are set to be exceptionally hot. Please take care and follow sensible advice – keep out of direct sun; stay well hydrated; and look out for others who may be suffering from the heat.”

