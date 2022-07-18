Criminal courts face further disruption as barristers strike for fourth week

Barristers have walked out for a fourth week as industrial action at courts around the country continues.

Criminal cases faced further disruption as a five-day strike by defence barristers went ahead on Monday.

Lawyers gathered at Birmingham, Manchester and Winchester Crown Courts to support the escalating Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action in a dispute over conditions and Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Barristers are also expected to meet with MPs in Parliament.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said criminal barristers will receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

CBA chairman Jo Sidhu QC said: “We bring our action for justice to the heart of Parliament as those MPs who represent us all need to hear from those of us who prosecute and defend on behalf of the voiceless – in particular the victims of crime left to suffer and languish by Government’s ongoing failure to stem the massive exodus of criminal barristers.”

Justice ministers have urged the body to accept the “very generous” pay offer to “stop victims having to wait longer for justice”.

Strikes will be suspended for a week from July 25 before recommencing between August 1 and August 5.

The CBA then plans to strike on alternate weeks, with no end date, with the action to remain under review and subject to the Government’s response.