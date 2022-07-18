Search

18 Jul 2022

Migrants brave heatwave as arrivals close to exceeding 15,000 for the year

Migrants brave heatwave as arrivals close to exceeding 15,000 for the year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 4:19 PM

A newborn baby was among migrants crossing the Channel in scorching temperatures as the number recorded arriving in the UK so far this year neared 15,000.

Large numbers of people, including several young children, braved the heatwave as they were brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Monday.

A woman was seen shielding a tiny baby, wrapped in a blanket, from the sun while a toddler was carried to safety in a car seat.

The arrivals marked the 10th consecutive day of crossings – the longest successive run to date in 2022 – as the total number of people who have arrived so far this year edged closer to 15,000.

Some 14,777 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies, according to provisional Government figures.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recorded 119 people on Saturday in three boats and 154 in four boats on Sunday.

More than 1,600 people made the crossing between July 8 and July 17, with Monday’s numbers yet to be confirmed.

The second longest consecutive period of crossings this year was a nine-day stretch recorded between April 11 and April 19 resulting in 2,143 people arriving in that period.

There was a seven-day stretch between June 12 and June 18 when 1,623 people made the crossing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media