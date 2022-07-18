Search

18 Jul 2022

Camilla thrills Cornwall locals with Mary Poppins joke during trip with Charles

Camilla thrills Cornwall locals with Mary Poppins joke during trip with Charles

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 5:18 PM

The Duchess of Cornwall joked she was going to “take off like Mary Poppins” as she carried a parasol to protect against the sun during a visit to Cornwall.

While Camilla kept the burning sun at bay, the Prince of Wales remained cool in his sunglasses and suit – buttoned at the front – during their tour of the picturesque fishing village of Mousehole.

Over the coming days, the couple will tour the county and neighbouring Devon to mark 70 years since Charles became the Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

Arriving at Mousehole, near Penzance, where temperatures were around 10 degrees below the sweltering 38C in London and the south-east, the duchess told locals: “This is very cool here. It’s stifling in London.

“I’m using my parasol. I think I’m going to take off like Mary Poppins.”

The prince and his wife were cheered by crowds lining Mousehall harbour and paused to wave at children brandishing Union Flags and Ukrainian flags on the beach.

During their tour, the royals met a couple who told them the story of their sea rescue only 24 hours earlier by lifeguards, and chatted to survivors of the Grenfell tower fire who have been given holidays in Cornwall by a local charity.

Esme Page, 53, of Cornwall Hugs Grenfell, which has helped hundreds of survivors, relatives of victims, and Grenfell firefighters spend a holiday in Cornwall, chatted to the couple.

She said afterwards: “At the heart of Cornwall is hospitality. This was a very special day and it’s lovely the work is being recognised.

“We are very grateful the Royal Family takes an interest in this most horrific tragedy.”

Ukrainian refugee and classical singer Hanna Zoschuk, 34, who fled Odessa in May, has been given a home in Mousehole and also met the royals.

She entertained Charles and Camilla with her rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside the Mousehole Male Voice Choir on the harbour front.

Ms Zoschuk said: “It was very dangerous and I couldn’t continue with my singing. I love this place and it is a great opportunity. I am very grateful for all Charles and Camilla have done and said for Ukraine.”

A trip to the Cornish seaside is not complete without a frozen treat and the couple were ushered into Webb’s Dairy Ice Cream.

Owner Charlotte Webb, 30, said: “I showed them our selection and they wanted vanilla with Cornish buttercream in one pot with two spoons.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media