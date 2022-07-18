Search

18 Jul 2022

Judges let former Spanish king appeal after he loses court battle with ex-lover

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 5:29 PM

The former king of Spain has been given permission to appeal after losing a High Court fight with an ex-lover.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, has taken legal action against Juan Carlos I and is seeking damages for personal injury.

She alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.

Juan Carlos, 84, denies wrongdoing.

Lawyers representing Juan Carlos argued he is “entitled to immunity from the jurisdiction of the English courts in his capacity as a senior member of the Spanish royal family”.

But a High Court ruled against the former king, with Mr Justice Nicklin saying the claim can go ahead in England.

Juan Carlos’ lawyers on Monday asked two Court of Appeal judges to give him permission to mount an appeal against the ruling.

Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Peter Jackson granted permission and said a full appeal hearing should be held “soon”.

They said they would give their reasons later.

Mr Justice Nicklin had refused to grant Juan Carlos permission to challenge his ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Litigants normally have to establish an arguable or compelling case before being given permission to mount appeals.

Permission can be given by the judge who made the ruling or by appeal court judges.

