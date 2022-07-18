Search

18 Jul 2022

Boy, 15, accused of ‘researching Isle of Wight Festival as terror attack target’

Boy, 15, accused of ‘researching Isle of Wight Festival as terror attack target’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 5:54 PM

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of planning a so-called Islamic State-inspired terror attack after allegedly researching the Isle of Wight Festival as a potential target.

The teenager had a knife in his rucksack when he was arrested by counter-terrorism police last Monday following a tip-off from the FBI that he was planning to attack a non-believer who he thought had insulted Islam, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The boy, from Cowes on the Isle of Wight, appeared in the dock on Monday to deny a charge of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Prosecutors say he researched the music festival, held between June 16 and 19 on the island, which was attended by around 90,000 people and featured acts including Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian.

The youngster, who cannot legally be identified because of his age, is said to have developed an interest in extreme Islam and supported Isis ideology.

As well as carrying out online research into a location to commit an attack, the youth is said to have looked at weapons, including firearms, vehicles and a stab vest.

He is also said to have obtained a knife and written notes, including an alleged martyrdom note entitled To My Family.

He was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with help from Hampshire Constabulary on Monday July 11 and charged on Sunday.

The boy, wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark trousers and black trainers, stood in the well of the court to confirm his name, date of birth and address, before pleading not guilty.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram remanded him into youth detention accommodation ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on August 19.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media