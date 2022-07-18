Search

18 Jul 2022

Demand for ice cream soars as Brits try to keep cool in heatwave

Demand for ice cream soars as Brits try to keep cool in heatwave

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

A British ice cream cone manufacturer has had to lay on extra deliveries to deal with demand, as the popularity of the frozen treat soars in the extremely high temperatures.

Antonelli, producer of the only waffle cones to be made in the UK as well as ice-cream ingredients and decorations, said smaller, independent ice cream parlours have been asking for last-minute deliveries as they struggle to cope with demand.

National sales manager Gary Brooks told the PA news agency: “Manufacturers of ice cream, from small, independent parlours who make their own to bigger people, they’ll all look at the weather, and it’s the smaller ones that tend to get caught out a little bit because they’re never going to put as much stock down as, say, a Wall’s or something like that.”

He added: “They will look at the weather and go ‘Oh crikey, we’re gonna get wiped out in the next…’ so then they come to us and they need a delivery, like, tomorrow.

“That’s the biggest thing that affects us. is that people want that delivery instantly.”

“I mean, we have people (saying) ‘I need it next day’, ‘I need it on a Saturday’, we don’t normally do Saturdays.”

The Manchester-based company keenly monitors the Met Office forecasts in advance to ensure they have enough supply, but they have nonetheless needed to adapt to the current climate.

Mr Brooks said: “We’re expecting a busy time in the summer anyway just because of the nature of the business – but when you get a weather surge like this, we will see that our stocks that were maybe planned in for August and September selling will get depleted.”

He added: “Obviously we’ve known about this weather for a couple of weeks, because we’re looking at the long-term.

“We keep our eye on the weather all the time, because we know that it makes a massive difference in this industry. And as soon as the sun comes out, it’s a different business altogether. So, we will have to react production-wise, definitely.”

Asked about whether the hot temperatures were a boost to sales, he said: “The staycation was a massive thing for this industry last year because people remembered about Britain’s holiday (industry) and on British holidays, you eat ice cream. So that, and then a nice surge in weather now.

“It’s prolonged weather that really takes its toll. A short surge like this, it’s not a problem at all. If this carries on for three to four weeks, then we will be looking at that now and just trying to gauge what’s going to happen.

“Of course, we get very good at weather watching.”

Supermarket chain Iceland said it saw its best ever day for ice cream sales on Saturday, beating the previous record set in summer 2019 by as much as 12%.

The most popular ice cream product was the chain’s own brand strawberry and vanilla cones.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media