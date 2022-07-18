Scottish temperatures soar above 30C in heatwave

Temperatures have soared above 30C in Scotland as the country swelters in a heatwave.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning of “extreme heat” in eastern, southern and central parts of Scotland which is in force until midnight on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon the mercury rose to 30.8C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh, and reached 29.9C at Aviemore, the Met Office said.

Temperatures have not broken Scotland’s 9 August 2003 record of 32.9C at Greyrcrook in the Scottish Borders, but forecasters said that may happen on Tuesday.

Strong sunshine leading to some very hot conditions across the country Monday afternoon 🌡️📈 Some medium and high level cloud helping to tempering those temperatures in some spots Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/AV7EyljzNe — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

South of the border, the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning for a large part of England, covering Monday and Tuesday.

Speed restrictions have been put in place on key rail routes in Scotland due to the high temperatures.

Network Rail confirmed train speeds would be restricted between 1pm and 8pm on Monday, which will have an impact on most routes, with a 20mph speed restriction on the stretch of rail between Hyndland and Finnieston in Glasgow, which is thought to be the busiest route in Scotland.

Restrictions will be in place between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley; Dumfries and Carlisle as well as Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen; Inverness; Oban and Fort William and Edinburgh Waverley and North Berwick, with delays of around 10 minutes expected, according to the ScotRail website.

In Glasgow, ScotRail warned rail passengers they may face delays as overhead lines were tripping and resetting due to the heat between Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Hyndland.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted that it was investigating an electrical fault with the overhead lines between Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Hyndland “caused by the extreme heat” and said the electricity supply will remain switched off until the repairs are carried out.

Due to an electrical fault with the overhead lines between Glasgow Queen St Low Level and Hyndland caused by the extreme heat, we're going to need to request a 'line blockage' whilst we investigate. We'll keep you updated.@ScotRail @nationalrailenq pic.twitter.com/9nwGGhHbhS — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) July 18, 2022

Weather experts said that temperatures in Scotland may climb higher on Tuesday.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: “The temperature has not broken Scotland’s all time record but there is a chance of reaching that tomorrow.

“Across southern parts of Scotland we could see up to 35C, that’s the top end. If we see that it would be an all time record for Scotland by a couple of degrees so we will be watching closely.”

However while hot weather is expected for much of Monday and Tuesday, meteorologist Jim Dale told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that no repeats are expected over the next few weeks.

He said: “This event is quite unusual. Last time the records were broken it was in a single day and it was just a spike here and there.

“Because we live, particularly in Scotland, in a temperate zone, what we’re not talking about is continuous, extreme heat that’s going to go on and on and on.

“These are always going to be spikes. I can’t see anything at the moment on the charts that suggest, certainly for Scotland, and even down into the London area, that suggest any repeats of this in the next couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told people to “follow sensible advice” as temperatures soar.

The First Minister tweeted: “The next couple of days are set to be exceptionally hot. Please take care and follow sensible advice – keep out of direct sun; stay well hydrated; and look out for others who may be suffering from the heat.”