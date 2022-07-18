Search

18 Jul 2022

Man found guilty of double murder during Russian New Year celebration

Man found guilty of double murder during Russian New Year celebration

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 7:08 PM

A man has been found guilty of murdering two friends during a drunken celebration of the Russian New Year.

Georgian national Vepkhvia Laliashvili, 51, fatally stabbed Lithuanians Dainius Kulboka, 44, and Jonas Semenas, 44, in January last year.

Beforehand, Laliashvili, who worked in the motor trade, had shared five bottles of brandy with the victims.

The reason for the violence is not known but it was claimed that the defendant owed the victims some £30,000, the court heard.

Shortly after midnight on January 10 last year, the victims were found dead in Mr Kulboka’s home in Tavistock Gardens in Ilford, east London, where all three had spent the evening drinking.

Prosecutor James Dawes QC had told jurors the evidence indicated that Laliashvili killed or incapacitated one man and then killed the other.

The defendant used knives he found at the house to inflict eight deep stab wounds to Mr Kulboka, and 52 stab injuries Mr Semenas, some very deep, the court heard.

The prosecution asserted that sounds of the attack could be heard on a doorbell camera opposite the house.

One of the victims could be heard pleading with the defendant to stop after he had apparently already stabbed the other.

In distressing audio played in court, a voice could be heard begging: “Please don’t kill, please don’t stab him.

“What are you doing? … Don’t stab him. What has he done to you?”

As the attack continued, the defendant phoned his partner to pick him up, jurors were told.

The police officers entered the house and found the bloody remains of Mr Kulboka in the hallway and the second victim lying near the patio doors.

There was blood on the walls, floors and curtains on the ground floor.

A small amount of cocaine was found in the flat and both victims had the drug in their systems.

The defendant was arrested two days later.

Laliashvili, from Paistow, east London, who was formerly known as Vytautas Garmus, had denied two counts of murder.

Giving evidence, he claimed he had no memory of events but said he would not have attacked the two men, who worked in construction.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for less than a day to find him guilty.

Mr Justice Wall adjourned sentencing until Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, of Scotland Yard, said: “Dainius and Jonas were subjected to a frenzied attack by a man who they thought was their friend.

“My thoughts are with their families as they continue to deal with the pain of losing a loved one in such awful circumstances.

“My team of detectives carried out a complex and detailed investigation, which involved speaking to several witnesses and reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage and phone data.

“I am pleased that our work has resulted in a dangerous man being convicted and it is right that he will now spend a considerable time in prison.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media