Search

19 Jul 2022

Liz Truss makes defence spending commitment as she seeks Tom Tugendhat’s votes

Liz Truss makes defence spending commitment as she seeks Tom Tugendhat’s votes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 10:19 AM

Liz Truss is pitching herself as being tough on the increased aggression from Russia and China as she tries to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters after his ejection from the Tory leadership contest.

The Foreign Secretary is reiterating a campaign pledge to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade, ahead of the penultimate round of voting among MPs on Tuesday.

She is setting out her pitch after Mr Tugendhat, who put his military past at the centre of his campaign, was eliminated, leaving the 31 votes of his supporters up for grabs.

Ms Truss wants to gain the backing of more Conservative colleagues in order to edge out rivals Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch, to face Rishi Sunak, who is the overwhelming favourite to reach the final two.

However, Ms Mordaunt, a naval reservist and former defence secretary who has come second in each round of voting so far, is banking on her military connections and more centrist policies as being more attractive to Mr Tugendhat’s backers.

Ms Truss pledged to recruit more soldiers, sailors and aviators, while buying more ships, submarines, jets and tanks if they are best suited to combat any future threat.

In a statement, the Foreign Secretary said: “We live in an increasingly dangerous world where the threat level is higher than a decade ago, and we need a stronger deterrent to face down those threats and ensure Britain leads on the global stage.

“Ultimately that requires more resources. My number one priority is keeping this country safe and people can trust me to do that.

“Britain and the free world face a defining moment. We need a prime minister capable of leading internationally, who can also drive the economic growth we need here at home. I am the candidate best placed to do that.”

Her campaign made clear that she sees the rising threat as coming from authoritarian regimes including Russia and China.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, has so far been way out in front of the other candidates in winning the support of Tory MPs and is the favourite to make the run-off to be the next prime minister, who will be chosen by Conservative Party members and announced in September.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media