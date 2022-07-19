Search

19 Jul 2022

Grant Shapps: Aviation emissions should never return to pre-pandemic levels

Grant Shapps: Aviation emissions should never return to pre-pandemic levels

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 11:15 AM

Aviation emissions should never return to pre-coronavirus levels, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has declared.

The Cabinet minister set out a series of commitments to achieve what the Department for Transport described as “guilt-free flying”.

His Jet Zero strategy requires UK domestic aviation and English airports to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2040.

Airlines operating in the UK must ensure sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) makes up at least 10% of their jet fuel by 2030.

The Government’s ambition is for at least five commercial-scale SAF plants to be under construction in the UK by 2025.

Pioneering SAF projects can apply for support from a new £165 million advanced fuels fund.

SAF production reduces carbon emissions by around 80% compared with traditional jet fuel, but is currently more expensive.

It can be blended with standard aviation fuel at up to 50%.

The Government is proposing for passengers to be given environmental information about specific flights at the time of booking from this autumn, to help them make more sustainable choices.

On a visit to Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire, Mr Shapps said: “We want 2019 to be remembered as the peak year for aviation emissions.

“From now on, it should all be downhill for carbon emissions – and steadily uphill for green flights.”

Mr Shapps said the UK is “setting an example of the ambition needed to tackle climate change”.

He added: “Rather than clipping the sector’s wings, our pathway recognises that decarbonisation offers huge economic benefits, creating the jobs and industries of the future making sure UK businesses are at the forefront of this green revolution.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the shift to cleaner forms of flight “represents a huge opportunity to secure growth and jobs for the UK”.

He went on: “The UK stands ready to capitalise on first-mover status, seizing the economic benefits of a green aviation revolution.”

Warren East, chief executive of aerospace engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, said his company is “committed to working across industry and with Government to decarbonise aviation”.

He continued: “We welcome the ambition set out in the Jet Zero strategy and the framework that will support the sector to deliver the technologies and innovation required to achieve our collective net zero aviation ambitions.

“This strategy positions the UK Government as a global leader in the journey towards more sustainable flight and we will play our part in pioneering the technical solutions that will make this vision a reality.”

Kevin Craven, chief executive of aerospace trade body ADS, described the Jet Zero strategy as “a welcome step forward towards net zero aviation by 2050”.

He said: “The UK aerospace community is committed and ready to deliver on the promise of sustainable aviation.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media