Grant Shapps: Aviation emissions should never return to pre-pandemic levels

Aviation emissions should never return to pre-coronavirus levels, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has declared.

The Cabinet minister set out a series of commitments to achieve what the Department for Transport described as “guilt-free flying”.

His Jet Zero strategy requires UK domestic aviation and English airports to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2040.

Airlines operating in the UK must ensure sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) makes up at least 10% of their jet fuel by 2030.

The Government’s ambition is for at least five commercial-scale SAF plants to be under construction in the UK by 2025.

Pioneering SAF projects can apply for support from a new £165 million advanced fuels fund.

SAF production reduces carbon emissions by around 80% compared with traditional jet fuel, but is currently more expensive.

It can be blended with standard aviation fuel at up to 50%.

The Government is proposing for passengers to be given environmental information about specific flights at the time of booking from this autumn, to help them make more sustainable choices.

On a visit to Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire, Mr Shapps said: “We want 2019 to be remembered as the peak year for aviation emissions.

“From now on, it should all be downhill for carbon emissions – and steadily uphill for green flights.”

Mr Shapps said the UK is “setting an example of the ambition needed to tackle climate change”.

He added: “Rather than clipping the sector’s wings, our pathway recognises that decarbonisation offers huge economic benefits, creating the jobs and industries of the future making sure UK businesses are at the forefront of this green revolution.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the shift to cleaner forms of flight “represents a huge opportunity to secure growth and jobs for the UK”.

He went on: “The UK stands ready to capitalise on first-mover status, seizing the economic benefits of a green aviation revolution.”

Warren East, chief executive of aerospace engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, said his company is “committed to working across industry and with Government to decarbonise aviation”.

He continued: “We welcome the ambition set out in the Jet Zero strategy and the framework that will support the sector to deliver the technologies and innovation required to achieve our collective net zero aviation ambitions.

“This strategy positions the UK Government as a global leader in the journey towards more sustainable flight and we will play our part in pioneering the technical solutions that will make this vision a reality.”

Kevin Craven, chief executive of aerospace trade body ADS, described the Jet Zero strategy as “a welcome step forward towards net zero aviation by 2050”.

He said: “The UK aerospace community is committed and ready to deliver on the promise of sustainable aviation.”