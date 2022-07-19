In Pictures: Britons swelter in record-breaking temperatures

Record-breaking temperatures are expected in various parts of the UK on Tuesday as the heatwave intensifies.
People have been urged to take precautions in the blistering heat as the transport network and NHS come under considerable pressure.
Many people stayed indoors to avoid the sun but some humans – and animals – braved the heat.
