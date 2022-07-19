LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country

Temperatures could breach 40C in the UK on Tuesday as the country experienced its hottest day on record amid the continued heatwave.

The highest temperature – 39.1C – was recorded in Charlwood in Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.

The Met Office earlier revealed that the UK had experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s, meaning an uncomfortable sleep for many.

It is understood RAF Brize Norton will remain closed on Tuesday.

An inspection and assessment is due to be carried out later and again on Wednesday morning.

This comes after flying activity was halted at the RAF base in Oxfordshire on Monday “during this period of extreme temperature”, with aircraft using alternative airfields.

Back in Cornwall, @WillH1000 shows us how quickly the conditions can change:

The Met Office has stressed that these are provisional figures.

A temperature of 39.1°C has provisionally been recorded at Charlwood, Surrey If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today.

The UK has experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 39.1C in Charlwood, Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.

Firefighters in Cheshunt reveal the dangers of increasing temperatures

Yesterday, we spent the afternoon extinguishing a field fire by Cheshunt Park, at the height of the incident there were 8 fire appliances from across the county working in tough conditions.

This tweet by @GoodbyJeff shows a close shave as storms brew in Cornwall

Boris Johnson indicated the lessons from the pandemic would be applied in the heatwave.

He told his final scheduled Cabinet meeting: “On another scorching, sweltering day I think it’s very, very important that we think back to that moment that we opened up (after the lockdown) and try and balance risk with the need to keep our country, our society and our economy moving.

“I hope, Cabinet, that you are all agreed that as far as possible we should keep schools open and keep our transport system going as far as we possibly can.”