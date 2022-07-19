Search

19 Jul 2022

Scotland records its hottest day ever as temperature hits 34.8C in the Borders

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 6:57 PM

Scotland has recorded its hottest day ever as temperatures climbed to 34.8C.

The temperature was recorded at Charterhall, in the Scottish Borders, according to provisional Met Office figures, and beat an almost 19-year-old record by 1.9C.

Since August 2003 Greycrook, also in the Scottish Borders, held the temperature record north of the border when it experienced a high of 32.9C.

Mark Wilson, of the Met Office, said it was “officially the highest temperature recorded in Scotland since records began”.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning – for extreme heat in eastern, southern and central parts of Scotland – which is in force until midnight on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Scotland Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway recorded a temperature of 32.3C, while in Threave, Dumfries and Galloway, the thermometer climbed to 31.2C, the Met Office said earlier on Tuesday,

The rising temperatures have seen ScotRail put speed restrictions on many services, and rail bosses have warned trains could be delayed because of them.

And the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has warned that the wildfire risk in southern and eastern parts of Scotland has risen to “very high”.

It said that, in prolonged periods of high temperatures, the risk of wildfires breaking out increases.

FRS Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson said: “At this time of year, the ground vegetation is a combination of green growth, with a relatively high moisture content, and dead vegetation lying on top, which can easily ignite and spread quickly over a large area.”

