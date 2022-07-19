Emergency services attend crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at an airport in Co Down.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Newtownards Airport.
The scene has been closed off by police.
A police spokesperson said no further details are available at this stage.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.