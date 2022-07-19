Search

20 Jul 2022

What the papers say – July 20

What the papers say – July 20

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 1:54 AM

Britain’s record temperature of 40.3 which caused a huge surge in fires on Tuesday is the focus of today’s papers.

Climate scientists call the the historic temperature reading a “wake-up call” in The Guardian‘s splash which includes experts calculating that “close to 1,000 people are likely to die as a result of the current hot spell”.

“The day Britain burned,” declares The Independent, featuring an image of homes completely alight. The paper adds that 22 wildfires broke out within the space of a few hours yesterday.

Metro, The Sun, the Daily Mirror, and the i carry similar scenes of homes engulfed by flames, accompanied by the respective headlines: “Burning hot Britain”, “Hellfire”, “Britain’s burning” and “Tinderbox UK ignites at record 40.3°C.”

“Britain ignites as temperatures break 40C barrier for first time”, The Daily Telegraph adds, with a specialist in wildfire operations telling the paper the current level of fire severity across the country was “rare, or possibly unprecedented” and that climate change meant these conditions would happen “more and more”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express, the Daily Mail and The Times continue to cover the race for Tory leadership, reporting Liz Truss is increasingly confident of beating Penny Mordaunt in the race for the final two after surging to within touching distance of her rival.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, compares Brits sleep deprived by the sweltering hot nights to “zombies”‘.

And the Financial Times writes the Bank of England governor has said a half-point interest rate rise is “on the table” in a bid to return the UK’s 40-year high inflation rate to the central bank’s 2% target.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media