Search

20 Jul 2022

Rising inflation to ‘hammer’ pay packets of frontline workers, TUC warns

Rising inflation to ‘hammer’ pay packets of frontline workers, TUC warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 10:35 AM

Unions called for restraint on company profits, not pay, as soaring inflation is set to fuel calls for higher wage rises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Unions pointed to the 11.8% RPI figure as evidence of how much prices are rising, saying that is in stark contrast to pay rises, such as those announced for public sector workers on Tuesday.

The TUC warned rising inflation is going to “hammer” the pay packets of frontline workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said “Workers have had the spring, summer, autumn and winter of discontent for years. We now have record inflation to match record temperatures.

“Average pay is now falling at the fastest rate in 20 years. Unite will not stand by and let workers take the hit for a crisis not of their making.”

Unite said its latest investigation showed where the blame lies for the real causes of current inflation – “and it’s not workers’ wages”.

Ms Graham added: “The Government and corporate UK are scapegoating workers, trying to blame them for record rising prices, but it’s not workers’ wages driving inflation, it’s relentless corporate profiteering. It’s time we started talking about that.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Families are under immense pressure as food and energy costs soar, and companies raise prices much faster than wages.

“We need profit restraint and pay rises that keep up with prices. And the Government must play its part with decent pay rises for public servants.

“If we do not do more to get pay rising, struggling workers will cut back their spending. Businesses will suffer, and we risk entering a recession.”

An analysis by the TUC showed hospital porters’ real wages will be down by £200 this year, maternity care assistants by £600, nurses by £1,100, and paramedics by more than £1,500.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Wages are falling at their fastest rate for two decades while inflation is through the roof.

“Ministers and commentators say workers cannot demand pay rises due to inflationary pressures. Inflation is rising not because of workers’ wage demands but by inflated big business profits and by a number of international economic shocks.

“Suppression of wages has allowed companies to keep their profit margins high, with the UK never having more billionaires.

“There is no cost-of-living crisis for the rich in Britain and RMT along with other unions will not meekly accept pay freezes.

“Britain deserves a pay rise and we will pursue our national rail dispute with a resolute determination to make sure we agree a negotiated settlement.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media