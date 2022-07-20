Search

20 Jul 2022

Go-ahead for new nuclear power station

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 1:30 PM

A multibillion-pound project to build a new nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk.

It is intended that Sizewell C will generate enough low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate by NNB Nuclear Generation in May 2020 and accepted for examination the following month.

The inspectorate’s chief executive, Sarah Richards, said: “The Planning Inspectorate has now examined more than 100 nationally significant infrastructure projects since the Planning Act 2008 process was introduced, ensuring local communities have had the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them.

“This examination took place during the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions, and the examining authority worked hard to ensure that local people, the local authorities – East Suffolk District and Suffolk County Council – and other interested parties were able to fully participate.

“The examining authority listened and gave full consideration to local views and the evidence gathered during the examination before making its recommendation.”

