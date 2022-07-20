Search

20 Jul 2022

Temperature rose above 35C on Scotland’s hottest day

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 3:48 PM

Temperatures on Scotland’s hottest day on record climbed above 35C, higher than previously thought, according to the latest figures.

A reading of 34.8C was recorded at Charterhall, in the Scottish Borders, on Tuesday, beating an almost 19-year-old record by 1.9C.

However, the latest figures from the Met Office show it was hotter still at Floors Castle in the Borders, with a temperature of 35.1C recorded.

This was more than 2C above the August 2003 record of 32.9C at Greycrook in the Scottish Borders.

The exceptional heatwave brought record-breaking highs at night too, with 25.8C recorded at Kenley Airfield, south London, the highest daily minimum temperature in the UK, while the highest in Wales was 24.5C at Aberporth, Dyfed, and 21.3C at Nunraw Abbey in East Lothian was the highest minimum temperature in Scotland.

The Met Office said “quality control of these records is currently being carried out and they will be confirmed in due course”.

The high temperatures came after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat in eastern, southern and central parts of Scotland which was in force until the end of Tuesday.

