Search

21 Jul 2022

Fourth man charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint for £72,000 watch’

Fourth man charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint for £72,000 watch’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 10:37 AM

A fourth man has been charged over the alleged gunpoint robbery of former world boxing champion Amir Khan after the sportsman’s £72,000 watch was snatched in April.

Khan, 35, is said to have had the custom-made Franck Muller timepiece stolen in High Road, Leyton, east London, after leaving a restaurant with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, and a friend.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, of Sheldon Road, Edmonton, north London, will attend Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, after being charged the same day.

He is the fourth suspect to be charged after three others appeared at the same court in June.

Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, all from north London, were remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 4, the Metropolitan Police said.

A car pulled up on the street near Khan and a number of men jumped out before he was threatened with a firearm and had his watch taken, the court was told.

Bana and Campbell have also been charged with having an imitation firearm.

Campbell faces further counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and having ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

The Met said a 22-year-old man was arrested on July 4 on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media