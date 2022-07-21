Search

21 Jul 2022

Ruth Davidson backs Rishi Sunak but warns against ‘blue-on-blue’ battle

Ruth Davidson backs Rishi Sunak but warns against ‘blue-on-blue’ battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 10:53 AM

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has backed Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister – but urged both candidates for the top job to “keep it clean” in the contest.

Baroness Davidson, who stood down from her job at Holyrood in 2019, declared her support for the former chancellor in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday after the field was whittled to two, with Mr Sunak set to take on Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

In contrast, current Scottish leader Douglas Ross – along with Scottish party chairman Craig Hoy – said he will not reveal support for any candidate in the race.

Mr Sunak has a “first-rate intellect”, the former Tory leader wrote.

“He’s not just a numbers man – although let me tell you how vanishingly rare it is in the Commons to have someone who really understands fiscal matters and can shape the weather, rather than just commentate on it,” she added.

“He also brings professionalism and seriousness of purpose which will, I contend, be of huge help to those charged with steering the ship of state under his captaincy, and be a welcome relief after the sometimes chaotic juggernaut of the departing Prime Minister (however effective such chaos might be on any given issue).”

Charisma, according to Baroness Davidson, is required to “inspire a following”, but she added that some degree of “boring managerialism” is needed in government.

“Rishi Sunak can do both – inspire an audience and get things running effectively,” she said.

She also praised the former chancellor’s work in the Treasury during the pandemic, saying he “charted a steady course through Covid”.

Baroness Davidson also defended Mr Sunak against criticism levelled at him over the past 12 months, including over the tax status of his wife and his police fine for attending a Downing Street party during lockdown.

She also issued a warning to both sides in the contest in the interest of party unity.

“Let’s cut out the blue on blue, it’s not edifying,” she said on Times Radio.

“Yes, have a clash of ideas, yes – absolutely – make sure that we get our debate out into the open. The country deserves it, the members deserve it, the voters deserve it.

“But let’s keep it clean.”

She added: “When the dust settles, we’re all on the same team.

“We all have to make sure that we’re steering the good ship Britain to the best of our abilities and we all have to work with each other.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media