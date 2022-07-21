Search

21 Jul 2022

London Zoo visitors get first glimpse of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs

London Zoo visitors get first glimpse of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 12:47 PM

Keepers and visitors at London Zoo have celebrated the birth of three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

Born in June, the first few weeks of the cubs lives were spent inside the cubbing den of their Tiger Territory enclosure with their mother, Gaysha.

The youngster’s were spotted by keepers when the July heatwave prompted Gaysha to bring the tiny trio outside.

The Sumatran tiger, whose habitat is the forests and jungles of Sumatra, Indonesia, are now classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Animals.

There were estimated to be 1,000 Sumatran tigers in the wild in the 1970s but today’s figures show that there are just 300 left.

This means the species faces the very real threat of extinction within the next decade if numbers continue to decline.

Zookeepers have been monitoring the three cubs since their birth to make sure they hit their key developmental milestones.

The most recent milestone being cubs opening their eyes, which were closed at birth.

The three cubs will be named after their first health check aged three months – when vets and zookeepers will also be able to determine the cubs’ sexes.

Tiger keeper Kathryn Sanders said: “The cubs are now three-weeks-old and are all doing really well. They’ve recently all opened their eyes – which are always closed at birth – and are hitting all their key developmental milestones.

“Gaysha has clearly decided it’s time for the trio to explore Tiger Territory, although she is still keeping a close eye on all three, alongside dad Asim.

“We’re delighted that visitors are now able to see the stripy cubs, and we’re looking forward to watching as they continue to grow stronger and more inquisitive over the coming months.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media