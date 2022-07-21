Search

21 Jul 2022

Anne, eight, breaks record by naming every capital and currency in the world

Anne, eight, breaks record by naming every capital and currency in the world

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 1:10 PM

An eight-year-old girl has become the youngest person to name the capital city and currency of every country in the world.

Anne Winston, from Cardiff, broke the world record for reciting the details of all 195 countries in seven minutes and 15 seconds.

The year three pupil, from Pontprennau Primary School, said her interest was piqued five years ago when her father began telling her about different countries around the globe on their journeys to and from nursery.

Anne was three at the time, and as she moved from nursery to school she began to teach herself.

She said: “My learning was quite casual, initially on a weekly basis where I used to spend 15 to 20 minutes learning a new set of capitals and currencies.

“Towards the end, I was practising on a daily basis.”

Anne beat the previous 10-year-old record holder in a live-streamed event organised by OMG Book of World Records.

She said she was “delighted” and dedicated the achievement to her grandfather who died recently.

Her parents, Winston Jacob and Jincy Winston, said: “From a very young age we noticed Anne had a talent for retaining information and all we did was further feed into that.

“At no point in our journey till now did we even dream of attempting a world record, let alone achieving it.

“Words cannot describe our emotions and joy and we truly hope that this leads to her achieving greater heights in the future.”

Pontprennau headteacher Ian James said: “Anne is an incredible young girl who adores all aspects of her learning. Her world record demonstrates her superb memory skills and general knowledge.

“It is a privilege to have Anne as one of our pupils.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media