No early closure of Tube line after staff shortage resolved

The early closure of a Tube line has been cancelled after cover was found to deal with a staff shortage.
Train operator Greater Anglia said earlier that Transport for London (TfL) planned to begin “shutting down” the Central line from 5pm on Thursday, with a “complete closure by 6.30pm expected”.
A TfL spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency that the line would be closed early due to a shortage of control room staff, but the organisation later stated that the problem was resolved.
“Cover has been found and a Central line service will operate until the end of the evening,” according to TfL.
Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex, to West Ruislip, west London, via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight.
