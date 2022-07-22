Search

22 Jul 2022

What the papers say – July 22

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 4:40 AM

The papers are led by further escalations in the battle for No 10 and High Court revelations that the BBC “fabricated” affair allegations about the Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny in a bid to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Daily Express, Metro and the Daily Star all react to the court case which saw the BBC paying substantial damages to the former nanny with headlines that have the national broadcaster saying: “We let Diana down.”

The Daily Mirror adds that Diana’s brother has pled for police to now charge those responsible for the BBC’s “shameful interview” tactics.

Elsewhere, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times report the final two vying to be the next prime minister have “traded blows” over tax plans with Rishi Sunak warning against a “huge borrowing spree” as Liz Truss defended tax-cutting plans worth at least £30 billion a year.

The Independent adds that Ms Truss’s £30bn tax-slashing plans have been “savaged” by economists, with one unnamed economics professor telling the paper her claim the policy would tame soaring inflation is “ridiculous”.

The i, meanwhile, says Penny Mordaunt’s supporters are orchestrating a “stop Liz Truss” campaign to ensure the bookies’ favourite does not win the race to become prime minister.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail carries a report authored by David Neal, the chief borders inspector, claiming Channel migrants who triggered alerts on security databases have been allowed to vanish.

The group running the UK’s largest steel plant has threatened to close if the Government does not provide it with help to curb emissions, the Financial Times says.

And The Sun splash writes that EastEnders have signed Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as a cast member.

