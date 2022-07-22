Search

22 Jul 2022

Government scraps changes to school admissions for summer-born pupils

Government scraps changes to school admissions for summer-born pupils

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

The Government has scrapped plans for legislation to improve admissions for summer-born pupils.

In 2015, then-schools minister Nick Gibb promised legislation to allow pupils born between April and August to be admitted to reception from the age of five if that was what their parents wanted.

Currently, the decision is left to schools and councils about whether five-year-olds born between these dates start in reception or Year 1.

The Government had also said it would change the law so pupils could remain in the year group they started with throughout their education rather than having to re-apply to be educated outside their normal year group when they start secondary school.

On Friday, academies minister Baroness Barran said that data suggested the system for summer-born pupils “is now working much better than it was in 2015″.

“I am reassured that good progress has been made on this issue and that these improvements suggest the system is now working well,” she said.

“Taking all of this into account, I do not intend to continue to pursue legislation on this issue at this time, but will keep this position under review if the situation changes.”

She added that the latest survey from the Department for Education showed that most requests for delayed entry to reception are approved.

Data from 2020 showed that 22% of councils had a policy of agreeing to any request to admit five-year-old summer-born children to reception, up from 9% in 2019.

“It can seldom be in a child’s best interests to miss the essential numeracy and early literacy that takes place in the reception year,” Baroness Barran said.

Speaking about pupils who had been educated out of year during primary school and had to reapply for secondary places, she added: “Unless there are sound educational reasons to do otherwise, the assumption should be that they will remain outside of their normal year group.

“Children educated out of their year group should not be disadvantaged at secondary transition.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media