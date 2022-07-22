Search

Charles will represent the Queen at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles, who will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, will deliver a speech next Thursday during the launch of the global sporting event being hosted by Birmingham.

He will also read a message from the Queen put in the Commonwealth Games Baton, which has been carried to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth during a 294-day journey.

Members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Royal and Earl and Countess of Wessex, will attend events celebrating the games, meeting competitors, volunteers and support staff, visiting venues and attending sporting fixtures.

During a summit of Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda last month, Charles said he is looking forward to visiting the games.

He said: “In a world currently riven by conflict and division, these Games – so aptly called ‘the friendly games’ – stand as a shining celebration of our unity, our diversity and our pursuit of shared excellence.”

