22 Jul 2022

Sunak and Truss agree to head-to-head debate hosted by The Sun and TalkTV

22 Jul 2022 8:25 PM

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head-to-head in another broadcast debate next Tuesday.

The pair will face off in a debate on Tuesday July 26 hosted by The Sun and TalkTV, following a televised BBC debate on Monday.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have also signed up for a Sky debate on August 4.

Contrasting approaches to tax and fiscal policy have so far dominated clashes between the pair, with Mr Sunak taking aim at the tax-cutting pledges of his rival.

The latest debate will be hosted by political editor of The Sun Harry Cole and TalkTV’s political editor Kate McCann.

The Sun’s editor-in-chief, Victoria Newton, said: “This is an important chance for Sun readers to quiz the two contenders vying to be their next PM, and ask questions about the issues that matter most to them and their families.”

Richard Wallace, head of TV, News UK Broadcasting, said: “TalkTV is proud to be showcasing The Sun’s critical all-live debate to decide the country’s next prime minister.

“This synergy between The Sun and TalkTV will give the UK a great opportunity to see the candidates put through their paces.”

