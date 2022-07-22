Search

23 Jul 2022

Ejector seat safety fear grounds Red Arrow jets and Typhoon warplanes

Ejector seat safety fear grounds Red Arrow jets and Typhoon warplanes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 12:09 AM

The Red Arrows jets and Typhoon warplanes have been grounded after concerns about a safety issue with the ejector seats.

They were grounded for all but essential flying as checks were carried out into the “technical issue”, which it was feared “may affect the safe operation” of the ejector seats, the RAF said.

The Red Arrows was forced to cancel a display at the Farnborough Air Show, but was given the all-clear late on Friday.

An RAF spokesman said: “After further detailed technical investigations, we are pleased to announce that the Red Arrows have been cleared to resume activity immediately.

“Non-essential flying for Typhoon remains paused as a temporary safety precaution.

“This will have no impact on our operational security, with our patrol flight commitments to UK and Nato being met.”

It means the Typhoons currently cannot take part in non-operational flights – which would include air displays, training and exercises.

The Red Arrows flying team is set to perform in a display at the Making Waves Festival in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media