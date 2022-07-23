Search

23 Jul 2022

Police officers ‘attacked with street furniture’ amid football fan disturbance

Police officers ‘attacked with street furniture’ amid football fan disturbance

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 7:55 PM

Police officers have been attacked with street furniture as they dealt with a disturbance involving football fans.

One officer needed medical treatment following the incident in Glasgow.

The disturbance happened on Paisley Road West, not far from Ibrox where Rangers were playing Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Greater Glasgow’s Divisional Commander, said: “Around 1.30 pm on Saturday, 23 July, 2022, police officers were attacked with street furniture on Paisley Road West, near to Seaward Street, as they prevented a disturbance between rival football supporters.”

He added: “There have been a significant number of football fans intent on causing disorder and violence across the city this afternoon and police officers have had to act swiftly and robustly to ensure public safety and reduce disorder.”

Mr Sutherland said that as a result of this, he has authorised officers to use powers available under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public order Act of 1994 – which allows officers to stop and search people where this is appropriate and necessary, either in vehicles or on foot.

He said: “This power, which is only authorised when absolutely necessary, also allows officers to require the removal of any item the officer believes is being used wholly or partly for the purposes of concealing their identity.

“As we approach the new football season I would make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated. It impacts other members of the public and the vast majority of football supporters who are in the city to enjoy the game.”

Tottenham Hotspur won Saturday’s game 2-1.

The Section 60 stop and search power remains in force in the Glasgow City Council boundary area until 1.22pm on Sunday.

Police said it will be used “responsibly and when justified to help prevent serious violence”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media