24 Jul 2022

Cancel barbecues, says London Fire Brigade as capital sees multiple weather-related blazes

Cancel barbecues, says London Fire Brigade as capital sees multiple weather-related blazes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

Firefighters are tackling multiple weather-related blazes across London and have appealed to people to cancel all planned barbecues in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it is dealing with significant incidents in Enfield, Hayes and Thamesmead.

The fire service said it had dealt with more incidents on Sunday than it normally would in a 24-hour period.

Appealing to the public for help, LFB urged people to cancel all planned barbecues, remove rubbish, especially glass, from grassland and dispose of cigarettes properly.

The service tweeted: “London Fire Brigade is dealing with a number of weather related fires across the capital. We’re tackling significant incidents in #Enfield, #Hayes and #Thamesmead. Between midnight and 1700 we’ve attended more incidents than we would in a normal 24 hour period.

“Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly.”

Temperatures across the south-east of England reached 29C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

The UK has been experiencing a heatwave with a record-breaking high of 40.3C, in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

