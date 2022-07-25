Search

25 Jul 2022

Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 11:50 AM

Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge.

The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.

It said the pay hike will support 26,000 store workers and take the firm’s pay investment to £43 million over the past year.

The move comes only five months after the group’s UK minimum pay increased to £10.10 from £9.55, while it rose to £11.55 from £11.07 within the M25.

The latest pay increase comes after inflation leapt by 9.4% in June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, statisticians said pay lagged behind inflation at a record rate over the past three months, as pay increased by 4.3% in June.

Many firms have handed workers improved pay deals in recent months amid a particularly tight labour market, which has resulted in staff shortages in some sectors and record vacancy numbers.

Rivals including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons have all increased staff pay.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.

“This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving local communities across the country.

“Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media