25 Jul 2022

Father mourns loss of teenager who died in Lake District fall

25 Jul 2022 12:24 PM

The father of a 15-year-old boy who died in a fall in the Lake District has paid tribute to his “sidekick” and “life partner” son.

Sami Ahmed, from Bradford, was hiking with his family when he slipped and fell at Dow Crag on July 10.

A Coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene and winched Sami out, but, “tragically, he had not survived his fall”, Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said.

Now his father has launched a fundraiser to raise money for good causes he said Sami would have liked, including for Coniston Mountain Rescue Team and sports facilities at a local mosque.

“He was just my sidekick, you know? My life partner”, his father Khalil told the PA news agency.

“Obviously his time with me was shortened, he only gave me that 15 years in which I have no regrets, I did everything with him.”

He added: “My beautiful family is bereft, we’ve not got him to complete us any more. We’ll always be incomplete and broke.”

Sami was a talented footballer who played for Phoenix Juniors and Thackley Lightning and was much loved by school friends and teachers.

Mr Ahmed spoke of his son, a Year 10 student at The Dixons City Academy, as a “dignified”, “connected”, and “gracious” boy who cared deeply for his three sisters.

He said: “He just cheered everyone up with his smile. His teachers said: ‘We couldn’t really get angry with him because of his face, he would just light the room up.’

“He was exceptional,” Mr Ahmed added.

The fundraiser on GoFundMe has so far raised more than £8,000 of a £30,000 goal, to go towards various causes.

The boy’s father continued: “He gave me 15 years, 15 wonderful years, and I believe he’s waiting for me in heaven and I’ve just got to do what I can in the name of Sami – you know, continue his legacy.”

