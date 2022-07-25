Search

25 Jul 2022

New Barking Overground station a ‘game changer’, says Sadiq Khan

New Barking Overground station a ‘game changer’, says Sadiq Khan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the new Barking Riverside Overground station will be a “game changer” as he warned public transport around the capital still faces cuts.

Mr Khan officially opened the station on Monday morning in a ceremony attended by around 100 people.

Transport for London (TfL) has been operating on a series of emergency short-term funding deals since falling into financial trouble during the pandemic, and Mr Khan said a new proposal from the Government was still being considered.

“The indications so far from the Government is not that they’ll give us a deal that we need, but let’s wait and see what the actual deal is in detail. Our officials have been examining it all weekend.”

He said “a win-win outcome” would be for the Government to give TfL a long-term capital deal to allow new bus contracts, which would avoid making cuts and provide revenue support for 2022/23.

He added: “If TFL isn’t firing on all cylinders because of Government decisions, that inhibits the ability of our businesses to make profits to flourish and thrive, which means less money for the Government to distribute around the country.”

Mr Khan said “cutting London’s money is like them cutting their nose to spite their face”.

The mayor said the Riverside development was “really exciting” for this part of London.

Barking Riverside is the largest housing development in east London with planning permission for more than 10,000 new homes.

He said: “This extension is a real game changer because you’ve got now not just the connection from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside, the London Overground, that enables people here to get to the Tube, to the Elizabeth line, to the c2c – that is really important.”

The Barking Riverside extension adds almost three miles to the London Overground line between Gospel Oak and Barking.

The mayor said the Overground extension was an important step in helping people reduce their reliance on cars.

“Without this extension (and) without decent public transport, people will understandably jump in their cars and you don’t tackle climate change unless you have reductions in carbon emissions.

“So that’s what public transport allows. But also you don’t get improvements in air quality without people using cleaner forms of transport. That’s what this is.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media